Barcelona, Liverpool unlikely to move for Micky van de Ven as contract talks planned

Barcelona and Liverpool are no longer in contention to sign Micky van de Ven, who is set to hold contract renewal talks with Tottenham.

Micky van de Ven is unlikely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Liverpool and Barcelona have been extensively linked with him in recent weeks, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch international won’t be joining them this summer. He is a key part of their plans, and Roberto De Zerbi is determined to have him around.

Meanwhile, another report from Soccernews suggests Tottenham are set to hold renewal talks with the 25-year-old defender. They would prefer to tie him down to a new deal as soon as possible, even though the player’s camp has shown little interest in a new contract until this point.

Van de Ven joined Spurs back in 2023 from Wofsburg and has since gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the Premier League. His raw pace, driving runs with the ball, ability to cover space in behind and aerial ability haven’t gone unnoticed.

Liverpool and Barcelona will have to look elsewhere

While he has had a few injury concerns, his consistent performances and versatility are major reasons why clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona want him. The Reds are looking at him as an ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer. Meanwhile, he could become one of their backbones in the long run with Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, they are looking for a new central defender to level up their defence, with Ronald Araujo struggling to get back to his best. They decided against replacing Inigo Martinez last summer, but it seems a new centre-back is now a priority.

Van de Ven can also cover at left-back, which certainly helps, as Alejandro Balde is the only out-and-out left-back option at the club. However, both clubs will have to look elsewhere as a potential move has completely collapsed, with Spurs now looking to hand him a new lucrative deal to secure his long-term future.