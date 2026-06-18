Sevilla hatch ploy to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer

La Liga club Sevilla will aim to complete a permanent move for 32-year-old out-of-favour Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Odysseas Vlachodimos remains the subject of interest from Sevilla for a permanent move in the ongoing transfer window. The Andalusian giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

The report by Vamos Mi Sevilla FC has revealed that the Nervionenses have devised a plan to reduce Newcastle United’s asking price of £10-11 million and keep the experienced shot-stopper at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. They are ready to grant Newcastle a right of first refusal or priority purchase option on various assets in the first team or in the youth system.

How has Odysseas Vlachodimos fared in La Liga?

Odysseas Vlachodimos enjoyed an impressive spell after joining Sevilla on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United last summer. The 32-year-old barely missed a game after making his bow for the Andalusian outfit, and he was one of the first names on the team sheet for them in the recently concluded campaign, playing his part in avoiding relegation from La Liga.

The Greek international made 34 appearances for Sevilla while keeping five clean sheets and conceding 53 goals. Meanwhile, Vlachodimos’s exploits have compelled Los Nervionenses to seek a permanent move ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, recent reports have suggested that they may not have the funds to afford a deal.

La Liga stay on the horizon?

Widespread reports have claimed that Newcastle United will not block a permanent exit for Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer, valuing the out-of-favour goalkeeper at £10-11 million. The Tyneside outfit’s stance makes sense, as the former Benfica skipper has barely featured under Eddie Howe since arriving from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £20 million in July 2024.

As for Sevilla, the struggling Andalusian giants must make top-class signings to make significant progress and return to European contention after flirting with relegation in the 2025/26 La Liga season. However, they also need some stability, and retaining pivotal figures will be a step in the right direction.

The Greek goalkeeper was one of the most consistent performers for Sevilla, and his eagerness to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium is understandable after his struggles at Newcastle United. The new strategy to keep the £10-11 million-rated goalkeeper strategy could prove decisive in convincing Newcastle to accept a reduced fee amid suggestions by the report that they face “extreme accounting limitations” this summer.