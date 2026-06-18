Lazio, Feyenoord eyeing summer move for Charlie Gray

Lazio and Feyenoord are interested in acquiring the services of Manchester City midfield sensation Charlie Gray this summer.

Lazio and Feyenoord are keeping close tabs on Charlie Gray as his contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of June, according to Football Insider. City remain in renewal talks with the 20-year-old defensive midfielder, but he is attracting strong interest from across Europe.

According to sources, multiple English clubs are also monitoring his situation ahead of a potential free transfer. While City continue to hold contract discussions with his camp, Gray’s market position as an unattached midfielder has drawn significant attention.

The promising midfielder has been part of the City academy since childhood and rose rapidly through the ranks. He joined their Under-21 setup in the summer of 2024 and earned his first-team debut from Pep Guardiola as a late substitute in their Carabao Cup win over Brentford in December.

He appeared on the bench for UEFA Champions League matches and featured on the fringes of the first-team squad throughout the season. With his contract now expiring, Manchester City face a critical window to agree new terms before the strong interest in his services intensifies.

Why do Lazio and Feyenoord want Gray?

Serie A giants Lazio and Eredivisie side Feyenoord are two of the leading suitors, but the field of interested clubs is likely to grow if Gray enters the free-transfer market. At Lazio, he would provide cover and competition for Nicolo Rovella in the holding midfield role. Gray’s composure, ball-playing ability and technical quality suit their system, and he is capable of playing further up the pitch if required.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord would use Gray to add depth to their midfield and compete with Oussama Targhalline for a place in the starting XI. Both clubs see him as an asset who could step into a more prominent role than he would likely receive at Manchester City, given the competition for places.

As a 20-year-old free agent with academy pedigree, Gray represents an attractive opportunity for clubs seeking midfield reinforcement without transfer fees. His decision will largely depend on whether City can convince him about their project and his role in it. Meanwhile, other clubs, including Bologna, have also shown interest in the promising midfielder.