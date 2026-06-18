Chelsea looking to sign Giovanni Baroni, will cost €15-25 million

Chelsea are interested in acquiring the services of CA Talleres teenage attacker Giovanni Baroni this summer.

Giovanni Baroni could have the opportunity to move to the Premier League, as Chelsea are interested in signing the Argentine youth international, as per a report from Gianluca Di Marzio. While he is protected by a €25 million release clause, a deal could be struck for €15 million plus bonuses.

Baroni has been a part of the CA Talleres setup since his childhood days. He went up the ranks at some pace and got officially promoted to the first team at the start of 2026. So far, the 17-year-old versatile forward has been involved in 14 senior games and has contributed towards four goals.

While he has shown a lot of promise while playing for the first team, the teenager had quite an impact while playing for Argentina in the latest South American Under-17 tournament, held in Chile in April. His performances impressed scouts from a number of top clubs, and there is already a battle going on for his signature.

Chelsea could pursue Baroni’s signature

Baroni has found himself on the wishlist of Chelsea, who are always on the lookout for young players with massive potential. The Blues are seriously considering making a move for the youngster, who can feature anywhere in attack.

He is a highly technical player with great creative potential. His composure in tight spaces, his vision and ball-carrying ability are key reasons why people at Stamford Bridge are keen on acquiring his services.

Given the amount of money they have forked out to sign some of the best young talents, they could look at Baroni as a great market opportunity because of his price tag. While Chelsea are keen on his signature, they are yet to make a final decision on their pursuit.

Meanwhile, there are other top clubs that are interested in his services and could rival the London club. It will be interesting to see which club Baroni prefers joining, since the role and project are expected to play a big part.