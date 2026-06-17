Chelsea, Newcastle United set to miss out on Ryan Roberto

Chelsea and Newcastle United are set to miss out on Flamengo teenager Ryan Roberto, with Shakhtar Donetsk winning the race

Chelsea and Newcastle United are set to miss out on Flamengo teenager Ryan Roberto, with Shakhtar Donetsk winning the race, according to TEAMtalk. The deal is worth a reported £10 million for the Ukrainian side, with Flamengo retaining a 10% sell-on clause in future transactions.

Roberto broke into the Flamengo senior squad at the start of 2026, and while he has not featured extensively, his performances for the U-20 side have captured attention. European clubs view Roberto as a prospect for future development; Chelsea and Newcastle have both explored a move. Chelsea’s talent-spotting under Clearlake has focused on South American prospects, but Shakhtar have moved faster in the race for the 18-year-old.

Newcastle United may have been looking into doing something similar over the years, but they might not be as established as their Premier League counterpart, Chelsea. Yet, the two teams are now set to kiss out on Flamengo talent Roberto to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar’s track record with South American talent

Shakhtar have developed a strong reputation for nurturing and developing South American players, particularly those from Brazil. Star names like Willian, Fernandinho, Douglas Costa, and Fred have all come through the club’s development system, with Shakhtar managing to sell them on for substantial profits. Shakhtar’s record of rapid first-team integration for South American talent aligns with Roberto’s need for regular senior exposure after limited Flamengo minutes.

As for Chelsea and Newcastle United, they may keep close tabs on the player’s development over at Shakhtar and plot a future move. The latter are already linked with another Brazilian playing at Shakhtar, Marlon Gomes, establishing a clear precedent for the club as a stepping stone into English football. Shakhtar has become a funnel into the Premier League for Brazilian prospects, pathway Roberto may follow.