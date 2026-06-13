Leeds United rule out summer move for Douglas Luiz, midfield plan revealed

Leeds United are no longer keen on acquiring the services of Douglas Luiz, and they will instead focus on younger options.

Leeds United have ruled out a summer move for Douglas Luiz, marking a significant U-turn in their midfield pursuit. According to a report from Football Insider, while the Yorkshire-based club have long-standing interest in the midfielder, and they have been linked with him recently, Daniel Farke’s team have already pulled the plug on a potential move to Elland Road.

Another report from Football Insider suggests Farke will instead prioritise bringing in a younger prospect who can contribute both in the short term and develop into a long-term asset. The club fielded the fifth-oldest squad in the Premier League last season. As a result, they believe the group possesses enough experience, and it is time to focus on building for the future.

Douglas Luiz left Aston Villa for Juventus in the summer of 2024 but has struggled to establish himself at the Turin-based club. Subsequent loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa raised concerns at Leeds about his suitability for their project. His application and work rate have not met expectations, leading the Yorkshire club to abandon their interest in his signature.

Who could Leeds United target this summer?

Southampton’s Shea Charles is believed to be one of the names on the Whites’ wishlist. With the Saints denied promotion to the top flight, Leeds United have a realistic chance of securing the player’s services ahead of the 2026/27 season. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is an ideal fit for their rejuvenation project.

Despite his age, Charles possesses strong experience at both club and international level. He is accomplished defensively and can also operate as a deep-lying playmaker. The Northern Ireland international will add defensive robustness to Leeds and enable quicker transitions from defence to attack.

Charles is capable enough to feature in the heart of the defence, as well as a right-back if needed. His versatility will give Farke more tactical flexibility. With only a year left on his Southampton deal, Charles represents a value target for Leeds United heading into the summer transfer window.