Fulham face Leeds United battle in Mariano Troilo chase as bid lined up

Fulham are interested in signing the Parma defender Mariano Troilo during the summer transfer window.

According to SportsBoom, they are hoping to sign the 22-year-old South American central defender and will face competition from Leeds United. Both clubs need to tighten up at the back, and the 22-year-old could be an excellent long-term investment.

He did quite well despite limited opportunities at the Italian club this past season and has the potential to develop into a quality defender. Troilo played just over 1600 minutes in the league last season. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs submit an offer to sign him in the coming weeks.

Leeds United secured Premier League safety, and they will aim for a better season next time around. On the other hand, Fulham secured a solid mid-table finish, and they will be aiming for a place in the top half next year.

Both teams need to improve their squads, and they could be attractive destinations for the 22-year-old defender. Moving to the Premier League would give him the platform and the exposure he needs right now.

However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. Troilo needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. Sitting on the bench at Fulham or Leeds United will not benefit his development.

Troilo could cost a premium

The 22-year-old defender has a long-term contract with Parma, and the club is under no pressure to sell him this summer. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay a premium. The Argentine is a talented player with a bright future, and he might justify the investment in the long term.

According to SportsBoom, Fulham are preparing to submit an offer of around €15-20 million for Troilo. However, the Italian club is unwilling to sell him for that price. They will hold out for a fee well in excess of €20 million for the talented young defender. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are prepared to break the Bank.