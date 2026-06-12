Al-Hilal rival Leeds United in Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh pursuit, deal close

Al-Hilal are ready to enter the race for Tromso’s 19-year-old centre-back Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, with Leeds United also interested, among others

Al-Hilal have joined the race for Tromso centre-back Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, with Leeds United also interested as per, Rudy Galetti. The Gambian defender’s emergence has sparked interest from multiple clubs ahead of the summer window.

Left-footed centre-backs are now among the most coveted defensive profiles in modern football. Kinteh, 19, has become a regular at Tromso, playing 38 matches since the start of the 2025 season, including nine appearances in 11 outings this campaign. English clubs typically loan or develop young players before starting them; Al-Hilal, however, may offer immediate senior football.

Chelsea tracked Kinteh earlier; Leeds United’s tactical fit

Chelsea tracked Kinteh in January–February, per reports, signalling interest from a top-four club. Leeds United are also keen, as per recent reports. Daniel Farke’s preference for a back-three system suggests a left-footed centre-back fits his tactical requirements. The Whites could offer the Gambian a pathway to first-team football that might not be available elsewhere in England.

However, Leeds United are not alone. Rudy Galetti has reported that other English clubs are in the mix, possibly including Chelsea based on earlier reports. The bigger threat may come from Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal’s financial edge in Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh race

Like other Saudi clubs, Al-Hilal’s financial strength is a clear advantage in recruiting European-bound talents. They have made shrewd signings in recent windows and can deploy greater resources than most European rivals. Hence, Al-Hilal could outbid English rivals with a lucrative offer, and Philipp Hinze has suggested that a deal is close.

Financial security is becoming increasingly important for players, and for a player from the Norwegian league, Al-Hilal could offer a massive jump in that regard. That is not to say the English clubs, even someone like Leeds United cannot offer reasonable terms, but a probable high offer from the Saudi giants could tip the scales of this race.

Kinteh’s final decision hinges on his willingness to accept Saudi wealth or pursue Premier League exposure with Leeds. Either way, this is a player of high promise, which clubs are looking at to develop within their system and make him ready for the challenges ahead with the changing face of the game.