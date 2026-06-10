Yeimar Mosquera offered to Independiente as deal considered

Argentinian giants Independiente have been offered the chance to sign young Aston Villa defender Yeimar Mosquera, with a deal under mild consideration.

Independiente have been offered Aston Villa defender Yeimar Mosquera on loan or permanent basis, per Ole via Sport Witness, with the Argentine side mildly considering the opportunity. The 21-year-old could be allowed to leave Birmingham if the South American giants proceed, though he is not a current priority target.

Independiente rank among South America’s biggest clubs, and their scouting interest carries significant weight in the region. However, European top-flight clubs set notably higher valuations and wages, which may complicate negotiations with Aston Villa on terms.

Who is Yeimar Mosquera?

Aston Villa signed Mosquera from Colombian side Orsomarso in 2023 and have closely monitored his development. He spent the 2025–26 season with Aston Villa’s U-21 setup, making 18 appearances while contributing one goal and two assists. The Colombian is a left-footed centre-back capable of playing either side of central defence.

He spent time on loan at Spanish lower-division side Real Unión, making seven appearances. Despite limited game time, that stint proved valuable as Mosquera gained senior-level experience. Heading into the summer, he has been offered to Independiente, as there may not be space for him in Aston Villa’s first-team setup. Emery’s side are already in the market for defensive reinforcements, with reported links to Elche’s David Affengruber.

Does Independiente want Yeimar Mosquera?

Per the report, Mosquera was offered to Independiente, suggesting intent from his camp to return to South America. Manager Gustavo Quinteros is looking to strengthen his defence and has not dismissed the possibility of signing Mosquera. If the Argentine club decides to proceed, they would need to negotiate with Aston Villa regarding terms.

However, Mosquera remains lower down the shortlist. Former Hurracán defender Lucas Merolla is viewed as the priority target, while León’s Valentin Gauthier is also ahead of him in the pecking order. If Independiente move forward, Quinteros would need to negotiate with Unai Emery on terms; however, Mosquera remains behind both Merolla and Gauthier in the pecking order.