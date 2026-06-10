Juventus, Tottenham submit enquiries for Lucas Chevalier move

Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have initiated their moves to sign 24-year-old French international Lucas Chevalier from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to an update by Pablo Oliveira, Lucas Chevalier is also a target for Aston Villa, with Juventus “requesting information from PSG” about the 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper. Meanwhile, a report by French outlet L’Equipe has revealed that Tottenham enquired about the deputy goalkeeper a few weeks ago.

Lucas Chevalier and his PSG problems

Lucas Chevalier has seen his stock plummet since joining Paris Saint-Germain from LOSC Lille last summer. The 24-year-old was among the best players in Ligue 1 and won the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year award in the 2024/25 season. However, he has gradually fallen in the pecking order, with Matvey Safonov usurping him as the first-choice shot-stopper for PSG.

While the French shot-stopper has amassed over 2,000 minutes of game time in 26 appearances thus far in the 2025/26 season, he did not start nearly two dozen games towards the end of the campaign. However, Chevalier’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa, Juventus, and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will pursue a goalkeeper this summer, as Emiliano Martinez faces an uncertain future at Villa Park amid his reported links with Juventus. So, the Villans need a long-term replacement, with Chevalier emerging as a viable target.

Meanwhile, Lucas Chevalier has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Guglielmo Vicario is reportedly eager to return to Serie A. Recent reports have claimed that the Italian international has an agreement in principle with Inter Milan for a summer move.

As for Juventus, widespread reports have linked the Bianconeri with several goalkeepers, as Michele Di Gregorio has failed to be consistent enough in the last few seasons. So, they need a reliable presence between the sticks, and Chevalier is an option worth considering if he rediscovers his best touch.

With Tottenham and Juventus making their moves to sign the French international from PSG, a summer deal is a step closer to completion. However, Aston Villa can leverage UEFA Champions League football to turn Chevalier’s head, with the other two suitors unable to offer that.