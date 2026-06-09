Barcelona interested in Lewis Miley, summer deal targeted

Barcelona may look to sign 20-year-old English youth international Lewis Miley from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Lewis Miley is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The Catalan giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Newcastle United prospect.

However, Miley is not the only whizkid on Barcelona’s wishlist, as the Mundo Deportivo report has also revealed that Lennart Karl, Kees Smit, Rodrigo Mora, and Ibrahim Maza have also emerged on the Catalan outfit’s radar. Some are direct rivals to the Englishman, while others are more offensive-minded targets.

The rapid rise of Lewis Miley

Lewis Miley has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Newcastle United. Born in Stanley, the 20-year-old has been with the Tyneside outfit since his youth career began, with the youngster joining the Magpies in 2013 before rising through the ranks and breaking into the first-team squad towards the end of the 2022/23 season.

Since then, the English midfielder has made exponential progress, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter under Eddie Howe. He has made nearly 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with six goals and eight assists. Miley’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

What next?

Widespread reports have linked Lewis Miley with European heavyweights, like including Manchester United and PSG. If those clubs are still interested in the Englishman, they will face stiff competition from Barcelona, with the Blaugrana scouring the market for a promising young midfielder.

While Hansi Flick has a stacked midfield unit, recent reports have linked Marc Casado with a move away from Camp Nou, with AS Monaco his likely destination. So, the Catalan giants need a long-term replacement, with Miley emerging as a viable target.

The 20-year-old English midfielder’s solid metrics out of possession (0.9 interceptions, 1.3 tackles, 3 recoveries, 1.5 clearances, 3.9 duels won per 90 minutes this past season) make him the ideal foil for the creatively inclined Pedri and Gavi. However, it will be surprising to see him move away from Newcastle United after recently signing a new contract with the Tyneside outfit.