Tottenham offer €30 million to sign Ronald Araujo, Barcelona ponder sale

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing 27-year-old Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have offered €30 million to sign Ronald Araujo. Barcelona may be prepared to sanction his departure in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham also submitted an offer to sign the defender earlier this year. They need to improve their backline during the summer transfer window, and selling the South American defender might not be a bad idea. It could help them bring in quality signings ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, Araujo could be a very useful acquisition for Tottenham. He can play as a central defender as well as a right-back. His ability to slot into multiple roles will be an added bonus. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him, even though Tottenham were fighting for survival last season.

Roberto De Zerbi has a quality team, and he will want Tottenham to compete at a high level next season. They have brought in a quality manager, and a few intelligent additions could take them to a whole new level.

Signing the South American defender for €30 million represents a solid investment for the North London club. He has the physical and technical attributes for English football and could be an asset to the north London club. Araujo has also been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Araujo to replace Romero at Spurs?

Cristian Romero has reportedly been linked with a move away from Tottenham in recent months. The Argentina international wants to join a big club where he can regularly fight for major trophies. The Lilywhites will not be able to provide him with European football next year, and therefore, he could look to move on.

They will need to replace him properly, and signing the Barcelona defender would be ideal for them. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will look to make his mark in English football and hit the ground running with the North London club.

Araujo is not a guaranteed starter for Barcelona next season, and it would be ideal for him to move on. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and Tottenham can provide him with the opportunity he needs.