Chesterfield front-runners to sign Aled Thomas

League Two outfit Chesterfield are chasing Everton prospect Aled Thomas to improve their backline in a bid to gain promotion next season.

According to Football Insider, Chesterfield are considering a loan move for Everton defensive talent Aled Thomas ahead of the summer. The League Two side are keen on signing the teenager in a bid to win promotion to League One next season after a narrow miss in the previous campaign.

Everton have a few notable talents who continue to attract interest from elsewhere. One of them is defensive prodigy Aled Thomas, who has been a star for their youth teams. He was the one to lead a team at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium back in February 2025, when he captained the Under-18 side there.

The teenage prospect has a big future at Everton, as per reports, and the club offered him a professional contract, which expires in 2027. However, the club do not appear worried about his future despite him entering the final year of his deal, as they could ponder loan approaches for the defender.

Chesterfield among many to chase Aled Thomas

There are several EFL sides interested in the defender, including Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers, while Chesterfield are seen as a front-runner. The League Two side missed out on promotion as they lost the play-off semi-final to Notts County, and they are prepared to go at it again next term.

Hence, they are chasing Thomas as a possible addition, which adds to the perception that players training at Premier League clubs could considerably help lower-league sides. With the 19-year-old playing as a left-sided defender, mostly as a centre-back, Chesterfield could see value in bringing him on loan in a bid to push for promotion.

Why do Chesterfield want Aled Thomas?

For starters, the talent brewing at a Premier League side could prove superior to that at League Two teams, and Thomas would be a massive upgrade on their current defenders. More importantly, the 19-year-old Everton defensive prodigy has impressive statistics to back up his talent, given he averages 1.92 tackles, 0.66 interceptions, 1.02 blocked shots, 3.42 recoveries and 5.58 clearances per 90 minutes.

On top of this, he also wins 65.6 per cent of his ground duels and 74.3 per cent of his aerial duels, which would massively help Chesterfield in their bid to build a superior defensive setup. As for Everton, they might have plans to keep hold of Thomas for the long term, and a new deal could follow his loan departure in the coming period.