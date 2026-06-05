Liverpool, Chelsea, Crystal Palace vying for Maxime Esteve

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace are interested in signing 23-year-old Burnley defender Maxime Esteve this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace are willing to provide an exit route to Maxime Esteve in the upcoming transfer window after Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old is ready to join them. The opportunity to return to the top flight will be an exciting proposition for him.

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League, and the defender will want to compete at the highest level. Returning to the Premier League would be ideal for him. The Frenchman, who joined Burnley in a €12 million deal, is in the prime of his career, and he will not want to waste away in the second division of English football.

Ibrahima Konate has left Liverpool as a free agent and is closing in on joining Real Madrid. So, the Reds will need to sign a quality central defender to replace them. The 23-year-old Burnley defender knows the Premier League well, and he should be able to settle in quickly. He could be a very useful option for Liverpool if they can sign him for a reasonable price.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to sell Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile in the summer transfer window. They need more quality in the defensive unit, and the 23-year-old could be a very handy option. He could help Chelsea tighten up defensively and push for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Crystal Palace need quality defenders

Finally, Crystal Palace are looking to sign the player as well. The Eagles won the UEFA Europa Conference League this past season and have secured Europa League football for next season. They need to improve defensively if they want to keep fighting for trophies.

Adding a quality central defender would be a wise decision after losing Marc Guehi to Manchester City earlier this year. The 23-year-old could help them tighten up at the back by forming a solid partnership with Maxence Lacroix.

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It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. Burnley will be under pressure to sell their top stars this summer. It will be difficult for them to keep players like Esteve. The interested parties will be looking to agree on a reasonable deal for the French defender.