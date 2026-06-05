Alexei Rojas set to leave Arsenal this summer

Alexie Rojas is set to leave Arsenal following the expiration of his contract, with a lack of minutes cited as the key issue.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Arsenal are set to release Alexis Rojas after failing to renew his deal at the club. A lack of regular minutes has been cited as the main reason for his departure, with the Colombian Under-20 star set to become a free agent starting July 1.

Arsenal ended the season as Premier League champions and UEFA Champions League finalists. Despite falling short in Europe, their campaign is widely regarded as a success, with Mikel Arteta determined to further strengthen his first-team squad.

However, plenty is happening behind the scenes. Arsenal released a list of departing players, including members of the women’s team. Among them is promising goalkeeping talent Alexie Rojas, with the club unable to agree on fresh terms with the Colombian Under-20 international.

Are Arsenal making a mistake with the Alexie Rojas decision?

Having signed Rojas from Chelsea’s youth setup, the Gunners had high hopes of developing him into a player closer to the first team. Instead, the young goalkeeper has struggled for game time, even at youth levels, making just 21 appearances across various age groups during his time at the club.

Pipe Sierra did hint at the possibility of fresh discussions behind the scenes to reach a new agreement. However, the lack of opportunities at Arsenal has hindered the 20-year-old’s development, despite him being highly regarded as a potential first-team option. With a strong goalkeeping structure already in place, the Gunners may not regret letting Rojas leave.

What’s next for Alexie Rojas?

Rojas may have suffered due to limited playing time, which appears to have stalled his development at the club. However, he is represented by CAA Base Ltd, one of football’s most influential agencies, meaning he is likely to secure a new project sooner rather than later.

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The youngster’s departure also highlights the intense competition involved in breaking into Arsenal’s first team. Rojas could still enjoy a promising career elsewhere, with his exit appearing to be driven more by the need for regular minutes than financial factors. The young Colombian will now have the opportunity to carefully choose his next move to support his development.