Everton ramping up efforts to sign Cesare Casadei

Everton are ready to step up their efforts in the race for Cesare Casadei, with Torino not likely to budge on their €30 million valuation.

Cesare Casadei could get an opportunity to return to the Premier League, as Sports Boom reports Everton’s interest in the highly rated midfielder. Torino could be receptive to a sale, but they are unlikely to budge on their €30 million valuation.

Casadei has found his feet at Torino following his move from Chelsea last summer. He could find himself back in the Premier League amid rising interest from English clubs, with Everton among those keen on the highly rated midfielder.

There are suggestions that he failed in the Premier League before, but he was too young to be thrown into the mix at the highest level when he barely had any experience. However, he has shown maturity at Torino, and now Everton are reporteldy trying to bring him back to England.

Everton to chase Cesare Casadei?

Casadei played 36 times for Torino, scoring seven goals in the process from his midfield role, showcasing himself as a top-level box-to-box midfielder. The Italian could stay in his current surroundings and continue developing, or join David Moyes’ project at Everton.

Everton are looking to revamp their midfield setup, with Moyes viewing James Garner as the mainstay while gradually replacing veteran Idrissa Gueye. They are also front-runners for Hayden Hackney, who has a similar profile to Casadei.

Torino to sell Cesare Casadei?

Torino are not expected to block a sale of Casadei, with the club valuing the midfielder at €30 million. The Serie A side are unlikely to budge from their valuation, as they believe his talent can fetch the right amount. Premier League sides are impressed by Casadei’s pass completion rate, ball recoveries, and efficiency in the attacking third, making him well-suited to the league.

Everton are in a position to invest heavily in the €30 million-rated Italian midfield prodigy if they feel he fits the right profile. There is no indication that Casadei is viewed as an alternative to Hackney, although that could change if they encounter issues in their pursuit of the latter.