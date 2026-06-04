Everton keeping tabs on Morten Hjulmand

David Moyes’ Everton are closely monitoring the situation of Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

According to A Bola via SportWitness, Everton are keeping tabs on Morten Hjulmand’s situation. The Toffees are interested in acquiring the services of the Sporting CP skipper, who is also on the wishlist of a number of top clubs across Europe.

The Merseyside club’s interest in the 26-year-old is relatively new. However, they do seem very keen on his signature. They are very attentive to his situation, as he seeks to make a move away this summer. He is protected by an €80 million release clause, which certainly complicates matters.

Hjulmand has been a part of the Sporting CP setup since the summer of 2023. He has gone on to establish himself as a key figure in the team and has been one of their most consistent performers in recent seasons.

In the 2025/26 campaign, the Danish international was involved in 45 games, and he also contributed towards nine goals. He stood out with his strong defensive displays, great positioning and ability to control the tempo of games.

His consistent performances have placed him on the radar of teams like Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United. Diego Simeone’s team have been linked with him since the start of the year. They even tried to sign him in the winter window.

Everton are looking to beat the competition

Everton have also entered the race. While no club has put forward an offer yet, the Toffees are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation, and they would look to pounce on any opportunity to bring him to Merseyside.

David Moyes has done a great job since returning to the club, but now he is looking to take the next step and adding more quality to his squad is a priority for him this summer. With Idrissa Gueye’s contract running out and his future uncertain, the Scottish manager is looking to bring in a world-class player to replace him.

Hjlumand’s impressive track record suggests he could do wonders for Everton. However, they will have to compete with some of the biggest clubs to sign him, which certainly won’t be easy.