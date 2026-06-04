Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart vying for Tim Iroegbunam

Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are reportedly interested in Tim Iroegbunam, with Everton’s stance on the versatile star’s future now clear.

According to Sports Boom, Tim Iroegbunam has begun attracting significant interest from Bundesliga sides, with Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart vying for the 22-year-old Everton prospect. The Merseysiders have made their position clear, as they have no intention of parting ways with the young talent at this point in time.

Tim Iroegbunam has proved himself to be a useful addition for Everton despite some questions being raised when they signed him from Aston Villa back in 2024. At the time, the fee paid by the Toffees did not seem to match the player’s value, given he had only made a handful of appearances for the Birmingham side.

However, under David Moyes, he has nearly tripled his minutes this season compared to the last (564 to 1,486), which reflects his rise in stature. Everton are now anticipating approaches from clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old prospect, as two top-four Bundesliga sides are keen.

Who is interested in Tim Iroegbunam?

Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are in the mix for Iroegbunam, with both top-four Bundesliga sides eager to add an exciting young prospect to their squads ahead of the new season. The idea would be to bring in the 22-year-old Everton midfielder to aid his development, something both clubs have a strong track record of doing.

There are possibilities depending on the price offered to Everton, although the report strongly states the Toffees are not keen on selling him. Dortmund and Stuttgart are stable environments, meaning that if Iroegbunam feels the need for more regular playing time than he currently gets under Moyes, he could consider pushing for a move, especially with his contract running until 2027.

Everton to keep Tim Iroegbunam?

Everton find themselves in a delicate situation regarding Iroegbunam. On one hand, they are keen on keeping him, while on the other, they are pursuing players like Hayden Hackney. They have remained firm in their stance over the 22-year-old’s future, who is also reportedly happy at the club.

Back in January, reports stated Everton rejected an approach from Lazio for Iroegbunam, and as things stand, they have no intention of accepting offers from elsewhere. However, if they fail to agree on a new contract and the player views a move to clubs like Dortmund or Stuttgart as a key step in his development, the Toffees could reluctantly consider a sale.