Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Eljif Elmas

Aston Villa will look to sign 26-year-old North Macedonia international Eljif Elmas from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Eljif Elmas is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old.

Napoli wanted to complete a permanent move for the Skopje-born midfielder in the summer transfer window. However, RB Leipzig’s asking price of €17 million has ended the Serie A club’s interest, with Fenerbahce and Aston Villa being his potential destinations.

Eljif Elmas and his career in recent years

Eljif Elmas has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining RB Leipzig from Napoli in January 2024. The 26-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with the Partenopei, but his stint in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig has not been fruitful. The North Macedonia international returned to Napoli on loan last summer, and he was a regular this past season.

Elmas amassed nearly 2,500 minutes of game time in 44 outings thus far while chipping in with one goal and four assists. Meanwhile, Elmas’s progress this season has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Eljif Elmas makes sense. While Unai Emery has a stacked midfield unit, he needs more support in the middle of the park amid uncertainties surrounding Ross Barkley’s long-term future. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons.

Elmas, with his ability to reprise any role in the middle of the park, has thus emerged as a viable target. The West Midlands club should have no qualms about paying €17 million to sign the North Macedonian midfielder from RB Leipzig amid his desire to leave the Bundesliga club.

However, recent reports have linked the 26-year-old with other high-profile clubs, including Manchester United. Additionally, the opportunity to return to the familiar climes of Fenerbahce may appeal to the €17 million-rated midfielder, and the Turkish giants are also financially stable enough to afford RB Leipzig’s valuation.