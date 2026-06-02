Fulham, Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Chidera Ejuke

Fulham and Leeds United are keen on signing 24-year-old Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke from La Liga club Sevilla this summer.

According to an update by Spanish journalist Joel Mendez, Fulham and Leeds United are interested in Chidera Ejuke. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 24-year-old Sevilla winger.

However, Fulham and Leeds United are not alone in the battle for Ejuke’s signature, as Mendez has revealed that Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland are also keen on signing him. The Bundesliga giants, in particular, are “the most interested” in the player ahead of his possible summer exit.

Who is Chidera Ejuke?

Chidera Ejuke has been a journeyman since arriving in Europe nearly a decade ago. Born in Zaria, the 24-year-old spent most of his formative years in Nigeria before moving to Valeranga in March 2017. Since then, he has represented clubs in Norway, the Netherlands, Russia, Germany, Belgium, and Spain, joining Sevilla in July 2024.

The Nigerian international has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout his spell with Sevilla, and he managed only 1,016 minutes of game time in 29 outings across all competitions this term, chipping in with one goal and one assist. Despite limited minutes, Ejuke remains a target for several well-known clubs, including Fulham and Leeds United, this summer.

Why are Fulham and Leeds interested?

Fulham’s interest in Chidera Ejuke is understandable. The Cottagers are in the market for a winger, as they remain in a difficult position over Harry Wilson’s long-term future. The Welsh international has entered the final month of his contract, and a summer exit may be on the cards despite Fulham’s reported desire to tie him to a new deal. So, they need a new winger, with Ejuke emerging as a viable target.

As for Leeds United, the Whites do not use a wide attacker in Daniel Farke’s preferred 3-5-2 formation. However, Ejuke’s ability to play centrally makes him an option worth considering, with his versatility making him an alternative to Brenden Aaronson, who essays a similar role in the final third.

Ejuke’s technical ability and European pedigree make him a compelling option despite his inconsistent minutes at Sevilla. However, given Leverkusen’s reported status as the front-runner, Fulham and Leeds have limited time to make their move.