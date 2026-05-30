Trabzonspor table bid to sign Andre Onana

Trabzonspor have put forward an offer to sign Manchester United flop Andre Onana on a permanent deal this summer.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Trabzonspor want to ensure Andre Onana continues at Papara Park beyond the 2025/26 season; as a result, they have submitted an offer to Manchester United as well as the player. The Red Devils do not consider the former Ajax stopper a part of their plans going forward, and they are open to his potential exit.

Onana revived his career with impressive performances at Inter Milan, and it resulted in a €55 million move to Manchester United in the summer of 2023. Former manager Erik ten Hag pushed to reunite with his former Ajax charge at Old Trafford. While there is no denying his quality, the move did not go according to plan for both parties.

Onana struggled for consistency at Old Trafford and made several glaring errors. After two years of struggle between the sticks at the Premier League club, he joined Trabzonspor on loan last summer. The Red Devils brought in Senne Lammens to be their new number one, and the Belgian international has certainly made the position his own with his consistent performances in the recently concluded campaign.

Trabzonspor making moves to keep hold of Onana

Meanwhile, Onana featured in 33 matches for the Turkish Super Lig club during his loan spell, keeping six clean sheets. The Cameroonian shot-stopper might not have lit up the world, but he has done an impressive job, and they want him around beyond his loan spell.

As a result, the Turkish outfit have knocked on Manchester United’s door to negotiate a permanent transfer. They have tabled an official offer, details of which have not been revealed yet by Sebastien Vidal. They have also offered Onana a new deal with lucrative terms to ensure he chooses to continue in Turkiye.

Apart from being a solid shot-stopper when at his best, Onana is amongst the finest ball-playing goalkeepers. So, given his impact during his loan spell, it is understandable why Trabzonspor want to ensure his continuity at the Papara Park.

The 30-year-old Cameroonian international must now decide his future in the next few weeks. Manchester United do not have him in their plans going forward, with the goalkeeping department finally stable after years of inconsistency. They want to cut their losses on Onana; as a result, an undeniable financial offer will be key for any transfer to go through.