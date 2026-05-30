Tottenham, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Niccolo Pisilli

Tottenham and Newcastle United are interested in Roma’s emerging midfield sensation Niccolo Pisilli, with a €35 million asking price set.

According to Sports Boom, Niccolo Pisilli is attracting considerable interest from Premier League sides. Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly serious about signing the Roma midfielder, with the report mentioning a €35 million valuation.

The €35 million asking price for Niccolo Pisilli could be financially achievable for most Premier League clubs, with both Tottenham and Newcastle showing concrete interest. Starting with Spurs, who narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, new manager Roberto De Zerbi is keen to reshape his midfield setup as he looks for players with specific qualities.

Pisilli’s ball-winning ability, quick decision-making, and physical resilience align perfectly with the attributes De Zerbi demands from his midfielders. Spurs were interested last summer and have now shown signs of rekindling that pursuit, with some reports suggesting they have earmarked him as a key summer target.

Tottenham to face Newcastle United threat?

Tottenham are aware of the €35 million price point but must overcome strong competition, with Newcastle United also firmly in the race. Eddie Howe is searching for midfield reinforcements amid reports of a potential exit for Sandro Tonali, who has been linked with Manchester United.

The Magpies could look to invest in young talent to replace experienced players like Tonali, and may be willing to meet the €35 million valuation. Much will also depend on Roma’s stance, especially after securing Champions League football for next season.

Will Roma sell Niccolo Pisilli?

Roma could view the sale of their promising midfielder as an opportunity to generate funds and strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign. Pisilli is also attracting interest from Juventus, although Roma may be reluctant to sell to a direct domestic rival competing for a top-four finish.

Overall, Roma face a significant decision regarding Pisilli, who has been instrumental this season, making 34 appearances while contributing four goals and four assists. Both Newcastle United and Tottenham can present compelling financial and sporting projects, which could tempt the player into a move to the Premier League.