Everton face Saudi battle in Diogo Leite chase

Everton will face stiff competition from a Saudi Pro League club in their pursuit of soon-to-be free agent Diogo Leite.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Everton are interested in acquiring the services of Diogo Leite and are keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to reinforce their backline. However, they will face stiff competition from a PIF-backed Saudi Pro League club, who are willing to offer him a lucrative contract.

Since the Portuguese centre-back is set to be a free agent this summer, Everton are looking at it as an enticing opportunity to sign a top-quality centre-back for free. However, there is no shortage of interest in him, and a Saudi giant is ready to enter negotiations with him. They are preparing a significant financial offer for him.

Leite came up the ranks at FC Porto and made a name for himself while playing for their first team before joining Union Berlin in the summer of 2022. While the Bundesliga outfit signed him on an initial loan deal, the move was made permanent 12 months later.

Over the years, he has featured in 136 matches for the German club, contributing towards six goals. While Leite has been a consistent performer for Union Berlin, and they would love to have him around, Leite is leaving as a free agent.

Why are Everton after Diogo Leite?

The 27-year-old left-footed defender is known for his ball distribution, strong physical presence, imposing aerial presence, and positional awareness. The player’s qualities make him a very attractive option for David Moyes’s team, who seek more quality at the back.

The Toffees only have three out-and-out centre-backs in their squad, with two of them (James Tarkowski and Michael Keane) approaching the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Jarrad Branthwaite has struggled with fitness issues in the past year. As a result, revamping their backline is imperative, and signing someone of Leite’s quality without a fee will be a significant boost for the Merseyside outfit.

However, competing with a Saudi club is never easy, given their financial strength and ability to offer eye-catching terms. For now, Everton are keeping a close eye on the situation, hoping for an opportunity to lure him to the Premier League.