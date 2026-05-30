Como line up summer move for Ethan Nwaneri

Cesc Fabregas’ high-flying Como are keen on signing Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Como are plotting a raid on Arsenal, as they look to sign teenage attacking sensation Ethan Nwaneri. While a number of Premier League clubs are after him, Cesc Fabregas’ side are pushing very hard to ensure they come out on top.

The Italian outfit, who recently secured Champions League football, are keen on adding more depth to their squad this summer. Nwaneri made his Arsenal debut back in September 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days old. He became the youngest ever to play for their first team.

While the majority of the people at the North London club consider him one of the finest talents to have graduated from their academy, he has failed to establish himself as a key figure in the team. He has been officially a part of their senior team since the summer of 2024.

Nwaneri might need a move away to revive himself

He had quite an impressive debut campaign, as he was involved in 37 matches, racked up close to 1,400 minutes and even contributed towards 11 goals. Despite his impressive performances, he struggled for minutes in the first half of the 2025/26 season and ended up joining Marseille on loan at the start of the year.

While the opportunities at the French club have also been limited (11 appearances, 412 minutes), he has put in quite a few impressive performances and has also contributed towards three goals. The 19-year-old is set to return to his parent club in the summer, but his future is becoming an interesting talking point as he is unlikely to get enough game time under Mikel Arteta next season as well.

Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze are the preferred options in that role. As a result, Arsenal are pondering offloading the 19-year-old, despite the fact that he is quite highly rated by everyone at the club.

Como to rescue Nwaneri from Arsenal

Como are looking to make the most out of it. They have been keeping tabs on him and are looking to strike a deal with Arsenal. They expect Real Madrid to trigger the buy-back clause in Nico Paz’s contract. As a result, they are looking for a replacement and feel Nwaneri could help their cause.

His versatility could come in handy, and Fabregas’ team will look to use Champions League football to lure him to Italy. Given their track record of developing players, he could certainly be tempted. More importantly, Como are open to a loan deal with a buy option as well as a permanent transfer.