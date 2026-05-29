Tottenham considering summer move for Rodrigo Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 22-year-old Portuguese midfield prospect Rodrigo Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

According to a report by O Jogo, as relayed by Sport Witness, Rodrigo Gomes is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers whizkid.

The youngster recently failed to provide a clear picture on his future at the club level when asked to comment on his status at the relegated club. He said, “I still haven’t spoken to my agent. If I stay, I promise to give everything to help Wolves return to the Premier League.”

How has Rodrigo Gomes fared in the Premier League so far?

Rodrigo Gomes has made gradual progress since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers from SC Braga in July 2024. Born in Póvoa de Varzim, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal and graduated from the youth division at SC Braga before rising in prominence at the Primeira Liga club. However, he has been in and out of the starting lineup during his stint at Molineux.

The Portuguese midfield prospect managed only 1,124 minutes of game time in 27 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2025/26 season while scoring five goals. Despite not being a regular for the Black Country outfit, the promising midfielder made some impact in his limited opportunities, which has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

What next for Gomes?

Recent reports have linked Rodrigo Gomes with Portuguese clubs, and a return to his homeland may be on the cards. However, Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to play spoilsport after entering the battle for his signature as they scour the market for a versatile midfielder.

The Lilywhites have lacked productivity from the wide areas, with Son Heung-min leaving a gaping hole in the offensive unit since his departure last summer. Gomes’s ability to play on both flanks adds to his appeal, and he has also reprised central roles during his career. That should aid Roberto De Zerbi, who appreciates versatility in his players as that provides situational tactical flexibility.

Also Read: The Hard Tackle’s Premier League Team of the Season 2025/26

However, the report has not mentioned a price tag, although Wolverhampton Wanderers’ valuation should drop after their relegation. With Gomes failing to fully commit to the relegated club, a summer departure may be on the cards.