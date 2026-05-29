Tottenham, Aston Villa, Everton interested in Ngal’ayel Mukau

Premier League trio Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton are keeping tabs on Ngal’ayel Mukau from LOSC Lille ahead of the summer.

Ngal’ayel Mukau has proven himself in France over the course of the season, which has attracted a host of Premier League teams ahead of the summer. As per TeamTalk, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton are keen to sign the imposing 21-year-old African midfielder from LOSC Lille.

Ayyoub Bouaddi and others have taken the limelight in what was an important season for LOSC Lille. Amidst all the fanfare around them, Ngal’ayel Mukau’s contributions have flown under the radar, with the defensive midfielder playing a key role in the team’s third-placed finish and subsequent Champions League qualification.

Mukau is already attracting plenty of top-level interest, with at least four or five Premier League teams showing strong admiration. The summer window could prove decisive, as sides like Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton are keeping close tabs, with approaches likely on the cards.

Ngal’ayel Mukau to the Premier League?

Mukau has been an imposing figure for Lille, although his numbers may paint a different picture. With 29 tackles, 14 interceptions, and Lille conceding only 21 goals when he was on the pitch, the club values him as a key player for both the present and the future. However, interest from Premier League sides, especially Tottenham, could prove intriguing. Spurs could lose Yves Bissouma amid interest from Fenerbahce, with the midfielder potentially set to leave.

Everton are reportedly eager to keep hold of veteran Idrissa Gueye, but they must plan for succession and could target another Lille midfielder, having previously signed Amadou Onana from the French side. Aston Villa are also keen to improve their midfield setup, and while there are links to free agent Hidemasa Morita, Unai Emery might look to invest in a young star like Mukau.

What are LOSC Lille thinking?

Lille have developed a reputation for producing talented young stars, and Mukau is part of a long list of players they have developed. The midfielder’s contract runs until 2028, and while the club are eager to keep hold of him, there is some uncertainty surrounding the club following manager Bruno Genesio’s departure.

There is a case that Lille could sell him for profit this summer, especially as Premier League interest intensifies. The price point for the midfielder is still unclear, but given his current contract length, it is certain the Ligue 1 side will demand a significant fee.