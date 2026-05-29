Liverpool demanding at least £100 million for Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are demanding at least £100 million for Florian Wirtz after Chelsea, now managed by Xabi Alonso, emerged as a rumoured suitor this summer.

Liverpool are expected to recoup a major chunk of their investment in Florian Wirtz should the German star choose to leave in the summer. As per Fichajes, the Reds are poised to demand a nine-figure fee for the struggling summer signing amid rumoured interest from Xabi Alonso-managed Chelsea.

Wirtz’s record-breaking move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool last summer was seen as key business for the then-Premier League holders. However, the consensus has been that the German has flopped, though his 17 goal contributions across all competitions suggest a respectable first season.

Wirtz’s struggles in the Premier League have cast doubt on his position, yet his statistics and the scale of Liverpool’s investment mean the club will demand a premium if he leaves. The youngster has also been linked with a move amid speculation surrounding the futures of a few Liverpool players and their manager. That said, Liverpool will demand at least £100 million to recoup their investment without loss.

Why are Chelsea chasing Florian Wirtz?

Reports from earlier in the year stated that Wirtz was offered to Real Madrid amid links to a reunion with Xabi Alonso. The pair worked together to good effect at Bayer Leverkusen, winning the Bundesliga title. The Spanish manager reportedly wanted the German at Real Madrid by the end of 2025 following his struggles at Liverpool, and now, as he takes over at Chelsea, there is a new twist in the tale.

Chelsea have indeed lined up a move for Wirtz, as per a recent report, with Alonso potentially the architect behind such a move. The Spanish tactician wants a player he can trust to orchestrate his attacking setup, and Wirtz could be seen as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who might leave Stamford Bridge.

Will Liverpool sell Florian Wirtz?

Liverpool do not need to sell prized players such as Wirtz and create a new problem for themselves. The Reds are already at risk of losing a host of current stars, such as Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Chelsea-linked Ibrahima Konate, while they are also set to be without Hugo Ekitike for a prolonged spell due to an Achilles injury.

However, Chelsea are expected to mount a serious chase and possess the finances to broker a £100 million deal if Alonso deems Wirtz essential to his plans at Stamford Bridge. But selling a talented player after only one season would be a risky move for Liverpool, and the club are unlikely to offload both Wirtz and a host of other key players in a single window.