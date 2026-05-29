Filip Jorgensen pushing to join Besiktas this summer

Out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is keen on joining Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sabah, Filip Jorgensen is the subject of interest from Besiktas. The struggling Turkish giants are eager to reinforce their their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Chelsea shot-stopper.

The report has brought good news for Besiktas, as Jorgensen is pushing to move to the Tupras Stadium in the upcoming transfer window. The Sweden-born stopper is awaiting offers from prospective suitors while maintaining his desire to join the Black Eagles in the coming months.

How has Filip Jorgensen fared at Chelsea?

Filip Jorgensen has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Villarreal in a deal worth £20.7 million in July 2024. While the 24-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance during his sporadic appearances for the Premier League club, he has also been an unreliable presence between the sticks for the West London outfit.

The Danish international has endured a frustrating 2025/26 campaign, having managed only 963 minutes of game time across 12 appearances while conceding 17 clean sheets and keeping one clean sheet. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Besiktas among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Turkish adventure awaits?

Besiktas wanted to sign Filip Jorgensen in January, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Black Eagles are scouring the market for a goalkeeper heading into the summer transfer window. The underperforming Turkish giants a top-class shot-stopper between the sticks, particularly after selling Mert Gunok to Fenerbahce.

Jorgensen has thus emerged on the underperforming Turkish Super Lig club’s radar, with the Black Eagles identifying him as their top target for the summer transfer window. The latest report has brought good news for Besiktas and the 24-year-old Chelsea stopper.