Barcelona, Atletico Madrid vying for Nico Gonzalez

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

As per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, a return to La Liga may be on the cards for Nico Gonzalez after struggling for regular game time at Manchester City as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attempt to secure his services.

The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to leave to play more often. Joining either of the two Spanish clubs could be ideal for him. He will be desperate to get his career back on track. Regular football in La Liga will be ideal for him.

Manchester City paid £50 million to sign the Spaniard, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure. Even though he has not been a key player for them, they need depth and options in the middle of the park. Gonzalez could still be a very useful player for them next season.

Meanwhile, if they agree to sell Gonzalez in the summer, they will have to accept a substantial loss on the player. No club would be willing to pay £50 million for the midfielder given his performances this season. Gonzalez was heavily linked with an exit last summer as well.

Gonzalez would improve both clubs

On paper, Gonzalez could be a handy option for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Both teams need more control and composure in the middle of the park, and the 24-year-old will add defensive cover as well. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to submit a suitable proposal for the player.

Gonzalez is approaching the peak of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester City in any case. He should seek assurances from the Premier League club regarding gametime. If they are unable to provide him with ample opportunities, it would be ideal for him to move on.

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Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have exciting projects, and they will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for trophies as well. It remains to be seen what he decides. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal over the line, and the player could prove an asset to either club.

While Barcelona need a midfielder amid uncertainties surrounding Marc Casado’s long-term future, Atletico Madrid may dip into the market to prepare a succession plan for Koke amid the Spaniard’s advancing years. So, the opportunity to return to La Liga should appeal to Gonzalez.