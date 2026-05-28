Leeds United eyeing Lukas Hornicek for summer move

Leeds United are keen on acquiring the services of Braga goalkeeping sensation Lukas Hornicek.

According to a report from Bola na Rede, Leeds United are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping position, and they have their eyes set on Lukas Hornicek. The Yorkshire-based outfit are plotting a raid on 4th-placed Braga to sign the Czechia shot-stopper.

Hornicek joined the Portuguese outfit back in 2020. He went up the ranks and got promoted to the first team in the summer of 2023. He has featured in a total of 87 matches and has conceded just 78 goals. The youngster has kept 36 clean sheets for them so far.

His impressive performances, great reflexes and massive potential have placed him on the radar of quite a few top clubs. FC Porto and Benfica both have their eyes on the 23-year-old. If they end up losing their first-choice goalkeepers this summer, they could go all out to land Hornicek.

Leeds United want Hornicek in their ranks

However, the biggest threat are not their immediate rivals, but Premier League club Leeds United. Illan Meslier is set to leave the Yorkshire-based outfit this summer, and the club are looking for someone who can compete with Lucas Perri for a place in the starting XI.

They rate Hornicek very highly and believe he could become one of the cornerstones of their new project. The 23-year-old already has a lot of experience under his belt, and his consistent performances suggest he could be ready to feature in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

Leeds seek more quality in goal, and they are ready to go on the offensive for the Czechia shot-stopper. However, negotiations with Braga won’t be that straightforward. Having agreed a deal to sell Rodrigo Zalazar, the Portuguese outfit are now looking to ensure they keep hold of all their top talents.

António Salvador is unlikely to open the door for any other key player. Only a massive financial offer could change their stance. For now, Barga are focused on holding talks with the youngster to renew his terms and secure his long-term future.