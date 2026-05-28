FC Porto interested in El Hadji Malick Diouf, deal possible

FC Porto are interested in a defensive signing from a relegated Premier League side and take advantage of the situation.

FC Porto are eyeing an opportunistic move for West Ham United’s El Hadji Mallick Diouf this summer, as per Correio da Manha via Sport Witness. The story states the Senegalese left-back could look to move on following the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham are bracing for offers for many of their key performers following their drop to the Championship. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side put up a strong fight until the end, but Tottenham managed to secure survival at their London rivals’ expense.

The repercussions could see a host of their players leave in search of top-flight opportunities, either in England or abroad. That may be the case with highly-rated left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, with FC Porto the latest to enter the race to sign the Senegal international.

Why are FC Porto chasing Mallick Diouf?

FC Porto are only the latest team to enter the conversation for Diouf, as a few high-profile English clubs, including Manchester United, have been interested. The defender put in strong performances for the Hammers despite their relegation, starting 30 of the 32 games he played, while he missed a chunk of the season due to the AFCON with Senegal.

Porto are now angling for a move to bring in the player who cost West Ham €22 million last summer when they signed him from Czech giants Slavia Praha. The Portuguese giants already field established left-backs in Francisco Moura and Zaidu Sanusi.

Yet, the race to sign Diouf could signal a possible sale of one of those stars. The defender’s skill set makes him an appealing target to bolster output at each end, and West Ham’s relegation opens a window for a deal at a reasonable rate.

Will Diouf join Porto?

It is not uncommon for Premier League-level players to join Portuguese sides, although in Diouf’s case, things could be different. Chelsea were also keen at some stage, and it could be a matter of West Ham naming their price in the coming period.

Porto signed Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior last summer, so they could repeat the trick with Diouf if the conditions are right. The 21-year-old left-back does have huge potential to develop his game, but there will be doubts about moving to Portugal if English sides come into the equation.