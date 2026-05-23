Crystal Palace, Everton, West Ham United vying for Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is increasingly likely to seal a move away from Southampton at the end of the season, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Everton are keen on signing the Southampton centre-back. The 24-year-old has been a reliable defender for the under-fire Championship club, and he could prove to be an excellent addition to all three clubs.

Crystal Palace sanctioned Marc Guehi’s departure during the January transfer window. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Maxence Lacroix with a move away from the South London club. So, they need more depth in their defensive unit. Harwood-Bellis is entering the peak years of his career, and he could be the ideal option for them. He has shown his quality in the Championship and could thrive in the top flight as well.

Meanwhile, Southampton have been removed from the play-offs after admitting they spied on multiple clubs this season. The 24-year-old defender could be tempted to move on. He will want to play in the Premier League, and the Eagles could provide him with that chance.

As for West Ham United, the East London outfit also need a centre-back. However, the Hammers are 18th in the league table, and they must secure safety in order to attract top players like him. He will not want to compete in the Championship with them next season.

West Ham signed Mateus Fernandes from Southampton last summer, with the Portuguese international becoming a pivotal figure at the London Stadium. They will hope Harwood-Bellis can follow in his footsteps if he ends up joining the club this summer.

Everton move could be ideal for Harwood-Bellis

Finally, Everton are keeping tabs on the player as well. The Toffees have done well this season, and they will look to build on it in the summer, having faltered towards the end of the campaign. They need quality defenders in order to push for European football next season.

Additionally, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are in the twilight of their careers, and Jarrad Branthwaite has had his fair share of injury problems. Harwood-Bellis would be a superb addition. David Moyes has excelled at maximising the potential of his defenders, and he could bring out the best in the 24-year-old. It could be the ideal move for all parties.