West Ham United table bid to sign Moustapha Mbow

West Ham United are looking to sign 26-year-old Paris FC centre-back Moustapha Mbow during the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Africa Foot, West Ham united have already submitted an offer to sign 26-year-old Paris FC defender Moustapha Mbow in the upcoming transfer window.

The Hammers will face competition from Liverpool and Crystal Palace. West Ham United is currently 18th in the Premier League table, and they are fighting for survival. They will need a massive slice of luck to stay up this season. If they go down, it will be difficult for them to bring in quality players.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Paris FC defender to join the club. The Senegalese defender will want to compete at a high level, and joining Liverpool or Crystal Palace would be ideal for him. Liverpool might be able to provide him with UEFA Champions League football next season.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace have an ambitious project as well. The Eagles have recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and they are in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League as well.

Mbow will not want to compete in the second division of English football next season. West Ham United must secure Premier League safety before attracting quality players. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Even though the East London outfit have stolen a march on their rivals with an early move, it will be difficult for them to get the deal across the line until the season ends.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace could use Mbow

Meanwhile, Liverpool need more quality in the defensive unit. It is no surprise that they are keeping tabs on Mbow. Ibrahima Konate may leave the Merseyside club as a free agent, and they need to replace him properly. The Senegalese international defender could be the ideal acquisition.

Similarly, Crystal Palace sold Marc Guehi during the January transfer window, and they need to bring in more quality at the back. The 26-year-old defender could be the ideal signing. Mbow is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League will help him compete against top-quality attackers, and it could improve him as a player.