Fenerbahce ready to offer €20 million-a-year deal to Mohamed Salah

Fenerbahce are preparing a blockbuster offer for Liverpool attacking mainstay Mohamed Salah.

According to A Spor via Calciomercato, Fenerbahce are preparing a three-year contract worth around €20 million-a-year to lure Mohamed Salah to the club. They are determined to have him in Turkiye, and their offer will be very difficult for a European club to match. Only clubs in the Middle East would stand a chance to sign him.

Salah, who arrived at Liverpool from AS Roma back in 2017 in a deal worth €39 million, will go down as one of the best ever to have played for the Merseyside club. During his nine-year spell, he has been involved in 441 matches while contributing towards 379 goals, helping them win two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

While he was on fire last season, Salah has not been at his best this time around. He still has 21 goal contributions, but that is a significant drop compared to the 57 he registered in the previous campaign. His relationship with Arne Slot has not been ideal, and although he still has a year left on his deal, all parties have decided that it would be best for him to leave and have the freedom to choose his next club.

Fenerbahce prepare massive €20 million offer

With Salah set to be available for free, a host of top clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the 33-year-old. Fenerbahce have thrown their hat into the mix, as they look to significantly bolster their attack.

The Liverpool veteran might not be at his best, but he still has a lot of football left in him. He will be a massive upgrade on the right flank for the Super Lig outfit. Not only can he ease past defenders, but Salah is also among the best finishers in the world.

The Turkish giants are desperate to have him in their ranks, and to beat the competition, they are set to offer him a €20 million-a-year deal for the next three years. While the offer is well beyond what other European clubs are willing to offer, they might still struggle to compete with Saudi Pro League clubs, who are desperate to have him and are ready to make him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.