PSG rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Joel Ordonez chase

PSG are ready to enter the race to sign Joel Ordonez and rival Premier League giants, with a bid being prepared for the Club Brugge star.

PSG are eager to strengthen their backline even further and are now ready to enter the race to sign Joel Ordonez, as per Fichajes. The Parisians value the Ecuadorian defender’s qualities and versatility, and a €45 million offer could be on its way to convince Club Brugge, with Liverpool and Manchester United also thought to be in the mix.

PSG are not stopping in their tracks when it comes to adding quality to their squad, and a new defender signing is being planned ahead of the summer. The view is to bring in a young, energetic centre-back with a long-term view, and Club Brugge’s in-demand defender Joel Ordonez is now a target. The French giants are planning on offering €45 million to the Belgian side, as well as a competitive salary to lure the player.

Ordonez can play centrally as well as at right-back, which makes plenty of sense for PSG, who have had to deal with injury issues to star full-back Achraf Hakimi. The prospect of joining the Parisians and reigning European champions would appeal to any player, including the 22-year-old South American centre-back, as the Ligue 1 giants are expected to make a big push for the Club Brugge star.

Premier League interest to bother PSG?

PSG are aware of the growing interest from Premier League clubs, as Liverpool are one of those eager to sign Ordonez. The only caveat in their chase is the agreement made in January for Jeremy Jacquet to arrive in the summer. The Frenchman, alongside Giovanni Leoni, will probably end their need for a young defender, which could come as good news for the Parisians.

Manchester United are also interested in Ordonez, and they are probably a bigger threat to PSG’s chances of signing the 22-year-old South American centre-back. The Red Devils are in the market for a long-term option in the position, as Harry Maguire will likely be out of the club within a year.

Are Club Brugge ready to sell Joel Ordonez?

Ordonez is a prized asset for the Belgian side, and they have been entertaining offers since last summer. The only caveat is that they managed to renew his contract last September until 2030, which gives them plenty of leeway in negotiations.

The Belgian outfit’s business model dictates the sale of players like the South American defender, and they are hoping for a bidding war of sorts to drive his price close to the €50 million mark. Even the €45 million figure could be enough to prompt a sale, but PSG must still convince the player to choose Paris over prestigious destinations like Manchester United or Liverpool.