Aston Villa initiate contact over Guillaume Restes move

Aston Villa are looking to sign Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Aston Villa have already established contact to sign 21-year-old Toulouse FC goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the upcoming transfer window.

The Villans are hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez. The Argentine international has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa in recent months. He was close to departing from Villa Park last summer, but the move did not work out. It seems that he could be on the move this summer.

Naturally, Aston Villa need a quality alternative. The 21-year-old Toulouse stopper could prove to be an excellent investment. Restes has impressed in Ligue 1 this season. The youngster has kept nine clean sheets for Toulouse, and he could improve when playing behind quality defenders.

A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him, and recent reports have also linked him with other Premier League clubs, including West Ham United and Newcastle United. However, joining Aston Villa would be a step up in his career, and it could accelerate his development.

The West Midlands outfit have a quality team and an exciting project. He will certainly be tempted to join them. Aston Villa will hope to finalise an agreement with Toulouse quickly as speculation surrounding Martinez ramps up. However, the Frenchman has been a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. They could look to demand a premium.

Aston Villa need to keep improving the team

Aston Villa are pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They need a deeper squad with higher quality to do well in the league and in Europe next year. Unai Emery will need the right additions during the summer transfer window to sustain his team’s upward trajectory.

The Birmingham-based outfit have reached the finals of the UEFA Europa League this season, and wining the European trophy will be another indication of their progress under Emery. It could make them a very attractive destination for players.

Restes is a young player with a lot of potential. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him. Unai Emery is a top-quality manager who could play a key role in his development.