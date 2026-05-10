Luka Modric pushing AC Milan to sign Leon Goretzka

Luka Modric wants AC Milan to beat the competition to the signature of Bayern Munich veteran midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Leon Goretzka’s future has become a massive talking point as the German international is all set to be available for free this summer, after parting ways with Bayern Munich upon the expiration of his contract. While a number of top clubs are after him, Serie A giants AC Milan have just entered the race.

According to a report from Fichajes, Luka Modric is pushing the Rossoneri to beat Aston Villa and other interested clubs to the signature of the 31-year-old midfielder. Milan have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign the 69-cap German international.

Goretzka has been a part of the Bayern Munich setup since 2018. He joined them after making a name for himself at FC Schalke 04, and has only gone from strength to strength since. While he has been an integral part of their first team over the years and has helped them win quite a few titles, Goretzka’s game time has gone down of late.

The experienced midfielder has not been a guaranteed starter under Vincent Kompany, and with his contract running out, he is set to leave the club as a free agent. The 31-year-old has already announced that he will be ending his eight-year-long stint at Bayern this summer.

With a midfielder of his quality available for free, a number of top clubs are interested, with reports linking him with Arsenal and Manchester United. Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Juventus have all been linked with the veteran midfielder. Even Aston Villa seem keen on acquiring his services, as Unai Emery looks to add more quality and experience to his midfield.

Luka Modric wants Goretzka in his team

There is another top club that has emerged as a potential destination for the 31-year-old. AC Milan have entered the race at the request of Luka Modric. The former Real Madrid star has urged the club to bring Goretzka to Milan ahead of next season.

Since he Goretzka available for free, Milan can fully focus on handing him a contract that he deems attractive enough to snub other interested clubs. With Modric pushing to have him as a teammate, there are high chances of the move actually going through.

The two share a great bond, and the Croatian skipper feels Goretzka’s arrival will add more balance and creativity to the AC Milan midfield. While the 31-year-old can contribute on both ends and could prove to be a great acquisition, it will be interesting to see if they do actually beat the competition to his signature.