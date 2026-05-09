Everton face Bournemouth threat in Maxime Esteve chase

Everton are set to face competition from Bournemouth in the race for Burnley defender Maxime Esteve, rated at £20 million for the summer window.

Maxime Esteve could be one of the opportunities many teams might see from relegated Burnley, as the defender is now attracting attention in the market. As per Sports Boom, Bournemouth are ready to compete with Everton for the defender, with a £20 million price point being mentioned in the report.

Esteve could not help Burnley avoid relegation, but he has been one of the few good performers under Scott Parker. The French defender played half a season in the English top flight in the 2023-24 season, and upon his permanent arrival at Turf Moor, he has spent one season in the Championship and this term again in the Premier League.

Overall, suitors view him as a talent who could develop his game at a club bigger than Burnley, and his availability in the market could spark a battle between a few teams. Everton are the one interested in signing the 23-year-old defender, as David Moyes wants to add depth to the backline.

At the moment, Jarrad Branthwaite occupies the left-sided centre-back role for the Toffees, but should the club secure European football next season, they will need cover. There is no way Esteve usurps Branthwaite’s place, but he is a very good cover option to have if Everton are concerned about the depth in the position.

Esteve could be a solid option for Moyes to have on his side, with Burnley hoping to secure at least £20 million from his sale. At that price, the 23-year-old defender could be a good investment and addition to any team, as the Toffees are not alone in the race.

Bournemouth to Enter Esteve Race?

Bournemouth are set to enter the race for Esteve and challenge Everton for the 23-year-old defender. The Cherries are set to lose another important defender for a second summer running, as Marco Senesi could join Tottenham on a free transfer. The Argentine will leave once his contract with Bournemouth expires, leaving a considerable gap to fill at the back.

The interesting factor in Bournemouth’s pursuit of Esteve could be the prospect of having an important place ready for the Frenchman at the club, unlike at Everton. That could help swing the race in the Cherries’ favour, but it remains to be seen whether the South Coast side are looking at other left-footed defenders to replace Senesi.