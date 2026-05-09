Crystal Palace eye Trai Hume swoop, Sunderland unwilling to sell

Crystal Palace will reportedly look to sign 24-year-old Northern Ireland international Trai Hume from Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Trai Hume is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the coming months, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Sunderland utility man.

The South London club will not be alone in the battle for Hume’s signature, as Brighton & Hove Albion also want to sign him from Sunderland in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Black Cats are eager to block the Northern Irishman’s departure, and they will only consider selling him if they receive a bid worth £30 million.

How has Trai Hume fared in England?

Trai Hume has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining Sunderland from Linfield FC in January 2022. Born in Ballymena, the 24-year-old began his youth career at his hometown club Ballymena United FC but spent most of his formative years with Linfield. However, he has risen in prominence during his spell with Sunderland.

The Northern Ireland international has been a mainstay at the back in the last four years, making over 150 appearances while chipping in with seven goals and ten assists. Hume has become an asset for the Wearside outfit due to his ability to play across the backline. That may be a factor in the emerging interest from several well-known clubs, including Crystal Palace.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Trai Hume has been on Crystal Palace’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest makes sense, as the lack of depth in many critical positions has hurt the Eagles in their participation across four fronts this season. While Oliver Glasner’s men have reached the UEFA Europa Conference League final, they will finish the Premier League campaign in the bottom half of the standings.

Additionally, the 2024/25 FA Cup winners are in a spot of bother over Daniel Munoz’s long-term future, as the Colombian international has piqued the attention of high-profile Premier League clubs. So, Crystal Palace must sign a right wing-back who can compete with Munoz and even replace him if he leaves.

Hume has thus emerged as a viable target, and his ability to play as a centre-back and a left-back adds to his appeal. Meanwhile, Sunderland’s asking price of £30 million should not deter Crystal Palace, but it is unclear if the 24-year-old Northern Irishman is ready to leave the Black Cats this summer.