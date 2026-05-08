Southampton ahead of Crystal Palace in Boyd Fraser race as talks advance

Southampton are reportedly ahead of Crystal Palace in their pursuit of teenage Scottish midfield sensation Boyd Fraser.

Boyd Fraser’s impressive rise at Hearts has not gone unnoticed. A number of top clubs have been keeping tabs on him, and could push for his signature this summer. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Southampton are in advanced talks to sign the Scottish teenage sensation.

The EFL Championship outfit are pushing ahead with a move to secure his services, and they are ready to rival clubs from the Premier League. While Crystal Palace are keen on his signature, the Championship outfit are believed to be the frontrunner at this point.

Fraser has made quite a name for himself while playing for Hearts’ youth teams. His performances at the international stage have also attracted a lot of interest. While the 16-year-old prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is equally effective in any role in the centre of the park.

Southampton want Boyd Fraser

Southampton have emerged as the biggest contender for Boyd Fraser’s signature. The Saints, who are looking to secure a return to the Premier League via Championship play-offs, have Fraser quite high on their wishlist. They have been working on a potential deal for weeks.

The second-division outfit are believed to be in advanced talks to bring the 16-year-old to Southampton on a scholarship agreement. He will also have a professional deal already lined up for when he turns 17 next year.

Since Fraser is considered a generational talent, people at Southampton consider this a great opportunity to bolster their youth team by signing the teenager for less than £100,000 in compensation. He will be available for that low a fee because of the deal being a cross-border transfer, and him not being of age to sign a professional deal.

The Saints could face stiff competition

While the Saints look set to complete his signing, they could still face some serious competition from Crystal Palace. The Eagles beat them to Queens Park talent Harris Afzal earlier in the year, and Southampton are determined to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Crystal Palace could once again spoil the Championship outfit’s plans, as they are also keeping a close eye on the 16-year-old. Despite competition from the Premier League club, Southampton remain the front-runner. They are hopeful that the pathway they can provide for the youngster, along with their long-term development plans, will give them the edge.