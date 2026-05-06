Sunderland confident of keeping Robin Roefs amid Tottenham links

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has been linked with a move away from the Wearside club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Robin Roefs, according to a report by Football Insider. The North London outfit need to bring in a quality goalkeeper at the end of the season, and the Dutch shot-stopper could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

The 23-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League since joining Sunderland, and he has the quality to play for a bigger club as well. The opportunity to join the North London club could be exciting for him. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test himself at a higher level.

However, Tottenham will need to secure Premier League safety first. The Lilywhites are fighting for survival in the top flight, and they cannot expect to sign quality players if they go down.

On the other hand, Sunderland are optimistic about keeping the player at the Stadium of Light despite the transfer links. It remains to be seen whether the Dutch goalkeeper is prepared to stay with Sunderland if there is a concrete proposal on the table. He is entering the peak years of his career, and joining a big club could be hard to turn down for him.

Roefs could fancy a move

Tottenham have quality players at their disposal, and they have brought in a new manager. The North London outfit could bounce back strongly next season with a couple of quality additions. He will want to fight for trophies with them.

Even though Sunderland have done quite well, since promotion, they are not in a position to fight for trophies. Also, there are no guarantees that they will be able to secure safety next season. The 23-year-old goalkeeper might be attracted to the idea of taking a new challenge. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Guglielmo Vicario and Antonin Kinsky have been quite poor for Tottenham, and they need an upgrade. Signing the Dutch goalkeeper could prove to be a wise decision. They have been linked with multiple goalkeepers in recent months, including Mile Svilar, James Trafford, and Bart Verbruggen.