Robert De Zerbi pushing Tottenham to sign Mile Svilar, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Mile Svilar and Lorenzo Pellegrini from AS Roma in the summer transfer window, with the latter likely to be a Bosman move.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Mile Svilar and Lorenzo Pellegrini as targets heading into the summer transfer window, and manager Roberto De Zerbi is pushing the club to get the deals done, according to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Svilar has been outstanding for AS Roma this season, and he is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in Europe right now. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham. They need an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario, who will likely return to Serie A this summer amid his links with Inter Milan. Signing the 26-year-old would be ideal for them.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the player as well. It would be a step up in his career. However, Tottenham are fighting for survival in the Premier League and must ensure they remain in the top flight to attract quality players like him.

The Serbian international has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Tottenham and an upgrade on their current options. Svilar is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Spurs are also keen on Pellegrini

On the other hand, Pellegrini has been a reliable performer for AS Roma in the middle of the park. Tottenham could use more creativity in the team and the experienced Italian international will add goals and creativity to the team. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal done.

The experienced midfielder has proven himself in Italy consistently, and this could be the right time for him to move to England and take on a new challenge. The 29-year-old has 11 goal contributions this season, and he will be a free agent in the summer. Signing a player of his quality and experience for free would be a masterstroke.

Roma are fighting for Champions League qualification, and they might not be keen to lose two key players in the summer, especially with Pellegrini likely to leave as a free agent. Tottenham will have to pay a premium if they want to get the deal done for Svilar. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks.