Udinese set to demand €25 million to sell Thomas Kristensen

Udinese will reportedly demand €25 million to sell 24-year-old Danish centre-back Thomas Kristensen in the summer transfer window amid his links with Aston Villa.

A report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web has revealed Udinese’s asking price for Thomas Kristensen in the upcoming transfer window. The Serie A club will demand around €25 million to part ways with the 24-year-old centre-back amid his links with several well-known clubs across Europe, including Aston Villa.

Interestingly, the Dane has hinted at a possible move away from Udinese this summer, saying, “When I arrived, we had a plan that called for me to play for a certain period, before evaluating a possible move to a bigger club. It’s clear, therefore, that we’re planning to take a further step forward. I wouldn’t rule out a move to a club that plays in Europe. In the short term, it’s quite likely that the next step will be a move to a bigger club, one that could even play in Europe. I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Who is Thomas Kristensen?

Thomas Kristensen has established himself as one of the most underrated defenders in Serie A since joining Udinese from Aarhus GF in September 2023. Born in Aarhus, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in Denmark and graduated from the youth division at Aarhus GF. However, the youngster has risen in prominence during his spell in Serie A.

Kristensen has made over 50 appearances for the Friuliani thus far while chipping in with four goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Danish defender’s progress has provoked the interest of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Thomas Kristensen has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Villans are scouring the market for a centre-back due to Tyrone Mings’s advancing age. Additionally, recent reports have suggested that a summer departure may be on the cards for the veteran English defender.

Additionally, Victor Lindelof, like Mings, is approaching the twilight of his career, while recent reports have linked Pau Torres with a move away from Villa Park. So, Aston Villa must sign a centre-back this summer, with Kristensen emerging as a viable target.

Udinese’s asking price of €25 million makes the 24-year-old Dane an appealing target for the West Midlands outfit. However, Kristensen may not be the only centre-back on Aston Villa’s radar, as recent reports have also linked them with Axel Disasi, among others.