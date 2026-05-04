Manchester City line up €90 million move for Pau Cubarsi

Manchester City are planning an audacious €90 million offer to lure Barcelona sensation Pau Cubarsi ahead of the summer window.

Pau Cubarsi is one of the highly-rated talents at Barcelona, with a host of teams keeping close tabs on his future at the club. As per Fichajes, Manchester City are prepared to make an audacious €90 million bid to attempt the signing of the young defender, with a huge decision pending from the Catalan giants.

Barcelona’s financial constraints could once again open up the possibility that they might sell one or two of their top players in the summer. Raphinha is one of those linked with a big-money move away from the club, even though the player and the manager would prefer to continue at the Catalan club.

The other could be Pau Cubarsi, who has big suitors in the market owing to his mature performances at the tender age of 19. Once again, manager Hansi Flick may not be in favour of offloading the defender, but should a need arise, Barcelona might consider a huge offer.

Manchester City had plans to chase Cubarsi ahead of the summer, and the Citizens are rumoured to be willing to pay as much as €90 million to sign the defender. Such a price would surely raise eyebrows around the continent, and certainly inside Barcelona’s offices, with the Spanish giants likely to study the possibility of accepting such a bid.

Should Manchester City push ahead with their plans, there is the possibility of other suitors making their own offers, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal among those previously showing an interest. However, this situation surrounding the 19-year-old homegrown sensation will leave Barcelona in a difficult position, as they weigh up a decision on the defender’s future.

Why are Manchester City interested in Pau Cubarsi?

Pep Guardiola has been steadily refreshing his defensive ranks over the last few years, with changes made across most roles at the back. As for a young central defender, Manchester City have invested significantly in Abdukodir Khusanov, with the Uzbek defender holding down a key spot as the season has progressed. However, the pursuit of Cubarsi is likely linked to the impending exit of John Stones.

Replacing Stones with Cubarsi would give Guardiola the ideal succession plan at the back, and their rumoured willingness to pay as much as €90 million showcases their desire to invest big. It remains to be seen whether the signing of Cubarsi is possible at all, given that the player appears to be happy at Barcelona at the moment.