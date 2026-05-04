Liverpool and Newcastle United interested in Assan Ouedraogo

Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in emerging RB Leipzig midfield sensation Assan Ouedraogo ahead of the summer.

RB Leipzig may have another big talent on their hands, and could anticipate offers coming in for their midfield sensation Assan Ouedraogo. As per Fussballdaten, Liverpool and Newcastle United are part of the chasing pack ahead of the summer, with a fee of €45-50 million being mentioned for the 19-year-old German midfield sensation.

Ouedraogo has made a sensational impact in Germany with his mature performances for RB Leipzig this season. Having only truly broken through in the second half of the season, the towering midfielder has three goals and as many assists in 17 league games, which has seen him become a key starter for the team.

Several teams have shown strong interest in the midfielder, but Leipzig’s stance will be key in determining the next steps in his career. Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle United are hot on his heels ahead of the summer, which could spark a battle for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Liverpool are determined to improve their midfield setup, which has lacked the right profile to screen the defence as well as the level of physicality the Premier League demands at times. They remain interested in Adam Wharton, but the prospect of adding someone like Ouedraogo could also be taken into consideration.

Newcastle United are also keen on strengthening their midfield, especially with Sandro Tonali attracting significant attention. With the Italian expected to depart, the idea of signing the Leipzig star would be seen as ideal at the club, given he would have the chance to develop under Eddie Howe and make a name for himself at Tyneside.

Will RB Leipzig Sell Assan Ouedraogo?

Leipzig faced some financial tension last season due to their inability to qualify for Europe. However, they have achieved their primary objective of returning to the Champions League, or are at least close to confirming their place, which would ease the financial burden, meaning they might not necessarily feel the need to sell.

With Ouedraogo priced at a reported £45-50 million, should an interested club come in with a matching offer, Leipzig might consider it. Moreover, the player may view the opportunity to play in England as an attractive proposition, one that could also see him improve his earnings significantly, giving Liverpool and Newcastle United a genuine chance of landing him this summer.