Tottenham line up €25 million move for Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz has been linked with a summer move away from the club, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to offer €25 million to sign the Moroccan international Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a squad player for Real Madrid, and the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League could be hard to turn down for him. He produced an outstanding performance for his country in the AFCON, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to start regularly at a high level.

He has previously shown his quality for AC Milan as well. The former Manchester City playmaker is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play every week. Real Madrid will not be able to provide him with that platform, and joining the North London club could be ideal.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure safety in the Premier League. The North London outfit are fighting for survival in the top flight. It is fair to assume that they will not be able to attract top-quality players like Diaz if they end up in the Championship.

They will need to remain in the Premier League and demonstrate their ambition during the summer transfer window to convince top-quality players. Otherwise, other reported suitors like Arsenal may swoop him away.

Diaz needs to play more often

The former Manchester City player will be desperate to get his career back on track, and returning to the Premier League could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid is prepared to sell him for €25 million. It is a nominal fee, and the deal would represent a huge bargain if Tottenham can get the deal across the line.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Tottenham are willing to include a percentage of the future sale, up to 25%, in the deal to sweeten the offer for Real Madrid. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 26-year-old has one goal and eight assists in all competitions this season. He can operate anywhere across the front three, and he has played just 950 minutes of first-team football in La Liga this season.