Newcastle United hold talks to sign Scott McTominay

Newcastle United have reportedly held talks over a move for Scott McTominay, possibly in anticipation of losing stars like Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United are bracing for a key summer window where they could lose a host of their key stars, including influential midfielder Sandro Tonali. As per Sebastian Vidal, the Magpies have reportedly held discussions to explore the signing of Scott McTominay, rated at £70 million, in a bid to add leadership and seniority to their midfield.

Newcastle United probably have one of the most formidable midfield setups on paper, with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton the preferred trio for Eddie Howe. There are others like Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock who add cover, thus bringing immense depth in those central positions.

However, the club are bracing for a key summer window that could turn worrisome for the Magpies, especially with reports linking Tonali with a move away. A host of top teams are interested in the Italian, while there could be others who might angle for an exit as the club are about to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Newcastle United are devising plans to bring in quality stars themselves, as they are now linked with a move for Scott McTominay. The Scottish international has been a sensation since signing for Napoli, winning the Serie A title as well as the league’s MVP in his first season, and this term, his numbers have been productive too.

McTominay is a hugely important player for Antonio Conte at Napoli, with the club likely to value him highly should a scenario emerge in the summer that could see clubs line up moves. As per Sebastian Vidal, Newcastle United have held discussions to explore a move for the midfielder, with a £70 million price point being mentioned by the reporter.

Scott McTominay to Newcastle United?

Earlier reports after the January window suggested that Napoli might entertain the prospect of a sale, but there are doubts about whether they would realistically consider the idea. McTominay is more important to the team at the moment than any other player at the club, which could see teams like Newcastle United struggle to convince the Italian giants, as well as the player.

McTominay could potentially find a key role at Newcastle United, although he may not view the idea of leaving Napoli and Champions League football favourably at the moment. He is playing at a high level under Conte, which might be a key factor to stay put, although the Magpies could sway the decision their way with a lucrative offer on the table.