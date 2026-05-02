Aston Villa rival Inter Milan in Martin Odegaard chase

Aston Villa and Inter Milan are reportedly keen on signing 27-year-old Norwegian international Martin Odegaard from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa and Inter Milan are interested in Martin Odegaard. The two clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile playmaker in the upcoming transfer window.

A summer move away from Arsenal may be on the cards for the former Real Madrid prospect, as his fitness issues and resulting regression in form have compelled the North London club to consider accepting a bid for him this summer. However, Odegaard will not make the final decision on his future until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he wants to focus on a successful campaign for Norway upon the team’s return to the competition.

Martin Odegaard and his Arsenal rollercoaster so far

Martin Odegaard has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid half a decade ago. The 27-year-old initially joined the North London club in January 2021 before completing a permanent move for £30 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

Odegaard has made nearly 250 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with 42 goals and 45 assists. However, the Norwegian international has struggled with fitness issues in the last two seasons, and he has not even completed 2,000 minutes of game time this term. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Aston Villa and Inter Milan among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Martin Odegaard Transfer: What next for the Arsenal skipper?

Inter Milan’s interest in Martin Odegaard makes sense. The Serie A table-toppers are combing the market for a versatile playmaker amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of the ageing trio of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Piotr Zielinski. Nicolo Barella needs more creative support in the middle of the park, making Odegaard a viable target.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers for creative solutions in the final third. With the West Midlands outfit having lofty aspirations under Unai Emery, they need considerably more quality in the advanced areas to sustain the challenge of competing on four fronts.

Meanwhile, with Arsenal open to cashing in on the 27-year-old Norwegian international, a summer departure may be on the cards. However, Aston Villa and Inter Milan must bide their time, as Odegaard will decide his future after the World Cup.