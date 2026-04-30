Liverpool fear transfer mistake involving Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool regret selling Caoimhin Kelleher to Brenford for £18 million last summer amidst uncertainity around Alisson Becker’s future.

Liverpool find themselves in a difficult position with regards to their goalkeeping position. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Reds are internally questioning their decision to let go of Caoimhin Kelleher last summer.

After a decade-long stay at Liverpool, the Irish international ended up joining Brentford in search of a prominent role. The initial fee received was around £12.8 million, but it could rise to £18 million, including add-ons.

It was quite a comfortable decision for the Merseyside club with Giorgi Mamardashvili finally arriving at the club. With only a year left on the Irish shot-stopper’s contract, the move did make a lot of sense.

Selling Kelleher might have been a mistake

However, less than a year later, the Reds now regret letting him leave. The Reds brought in the Georgian international to replace Alisson Becker in the long-run, but the decision hasn’t worked out for them.

Mamardashvili has had quite a few opportunities in the absence of the Brazilian international, but he has failed to make the most out of it. The 25-year-old has failed to convince people at the club that he is ready to step up as their undisputed number one.

The concerns have been growing with every passing week, as there is uncertainty around Alisson’s future. He remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and there is no shortage of interest in him. Juventus want to prise him away and are ready to offer him a lucrative deal.

While Liverpool have already triggered the one-year extension option in his contract, it hasn’t made much of a difference as the South American shot-stopper could still choose to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

If he does end up leaving, the Reds could find themselves in deep waters. They are already considering bringing Kelleher back to the club, as they regret letting go of him in the first place. However, Brentford boss Keith Andrews has already ruled out a potential return.

Kelleher had already proven himself at the Merseyside club, and selling him seems to have weakened their squad. With Alisson’s future uncertain, it will be interesting to see how Liverpool tackle this situation.