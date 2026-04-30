Manchester United hesitant to sell Lisandro Martinez this summer

Lisandro Martinez has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, but Manchester United are determined to keep the Argentine defender.

According to a report by Football Insider, Barcelona are keeping tabs on signing Lisandro Martinez, and they are interested in acquiring him in the summer transfer window. However, Manchester United are reluctant to sanction his departure.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has proven to be a valuable acquisition for the Red Devils since arriving from Ajax in a £49 million deal, and he has impressed with his performances when fit. Manchester United cannot afford to weaken their defensive unit in the summer, as they prepare for Champions League football next season. Martinez provides the versatility and technical quality essential to their backline structure.

The English giants need to strengthen their squad in the summer rather than sell key players. They are expected to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and require a deeper, higher-quality squad to challenge domestically and in Europe.

Martinez could be instrumental in their campaign. Losing him would undermine the defensive foundation the football department has built, particularly given the ongoing fitness concerns of Matthijs de Ligt and the advancing age of Harry Maguire. Barcelona must now evaluate alternative defensive options.

The Catalan giants need to improve defensively, and the Argentine international would be an ideal acquisition. Recent reports suggested they were optimistic about a summer deal. However, the Blaugrana are working with limited financial resources and are unlikely to present an offer substantial enough to convince Manchester United to sell the player.

Can Manchester United convince Martinez to stay?

Whether Martinez views a move to Spain as an appealing career progression remains uncertain. The opportunity to join La Liga’s reigning champions could excite the South American defender. At the prime stage of his career, he has proven his quality in the Premier League and may be tempted by a fresh challenge in a different league.

Manchester United must do everything in their power to convince the former Ajax defender to remain at the club. The World Cup winner is well settled in the Premier League, and he is an integral player for the squad. Replacing his versatility and defensive intelligence would prove extraordinarily difficult in the current market.

Additionally, Manchester United need to significantly improve their midfield unit during the summer window as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent. They cannot afford to divert resources to defensive recruitment.

With Maguire in the twilight stages of his career and de Ligt injury-prone, the club must build their defensive unit around Martinez, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven. Selling Martinez would force the club to recalibrate the entire defensive strategy, a move that would be counterproductive to their ambitions.